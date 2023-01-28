Crawford County Career and Technical Center administrators welcomed a contribution from Coterra Energy in the form of Educational Improvement Tax Credits (EITC) donated to the school.
Crawford Tech, based in Meadville, is one of 26 career and technology centers, small and large, that Coterra has assisted across the state since 2010. To date, more than $1.3 million in EITC grants have been distributed by Coterra in Pennsylvania to help students cover the costs of instructional material, testing supplies, uniforms and certifications.
According to Crawford Tech Director Kevin L. Sprong, the current round of EITC funding benefited six students in multiple programs and was used to pay for uniforms and equipment they needed.
Coterra’s EITC program has grown steadily through the years, doubling in scope in 2019 after a lull in the natural gas industry. Career and technology centers are seen as a natural incubator for the skilled workers needed by Pennsylvania’s growing industry sector, including natural gas production.
“We’re excited for the jobs that are ahead, and we are making sure that we have the workforce for this next phase in Pennsylvania’s economic development,” said George Stark, Coterra director of external affairs. Trade schools like Crawford Tech, he noted, are training the workforce today for tomorrow that make them productive members of society.
“We use the EITC grants to continue to support students in need,” Sprong said, citing new supplies among costs that have been covered, as well as worn-out tools or equipment. “The money helped the students in being able to fund these items and continue to successfully participate in their programs.”
The program is administered by Commonwealth Charitable Management (CCM), which has partnered with Coterra Energy for over 10 years in support of students across Pennsylvania. Melissa Turlip, CCM program manager, related that “building a future relies on a variety of industries,” citing welding, veterinary technology, and computer and information sciences among specialized fields that are always in demand.
“Without this funding, there are limited donations made to the school to assist students, and the alternative would be to not be able to help as many students,” Sprong said. “We are very thankful to Coterra and Commonwealth Charitable Management for providing funding opportunities that allow every student, regardless of resources, to participate in Crawford Tech programs.”
