Thomas Murray, an educator and author, will speak at Meadville Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Monday on how to develop personal and authentic learning experiences for students.
Murray is the author of the 2019 book, “Personal & Authentic: Designing Learning Experiences That Impact a Lifetime.” The book is on the power of designing awe-inspiring experiences that are grounded in relationships and learner-centered by design.
Murray will speak about his experiences and the impact of creating “Personal & Authentic” learning experiences. The free event will feature a question and answer session as well.
Murray’s program is in collaboration with Crawford Central School District, Crawford County K-12 Career Education Alliance, Allegheny College, and the Meadville Public Library.
Murray currently serves as the director of innovation for Future Ready Schools, a project of All4Ed, located in Washington, D.C. He previously served as an elementary teacher, middle school teacher, middle school principal, elementary principal, and at the district level in Bucks County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.