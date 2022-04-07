Edinboro University undergraduate art student Katie Lentz presents her solo show, “Please Touch the Art,” at the Bates Gallery in Loveland Hall on campus.
At the show, which is free and open to the public (age 8 and up), visitors are invited to engage their senses from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday next week. A reception for the artist will be held Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.
Trained in sculpture, Lenz creates interactive, touchable, smellable and edible sculptures in all shapes and sizes; she says her work is “squishy, salty, sweet, and spiky.” She urges visitors to “get ready to feel and see it all” in an art exhibit that engages all five senses. Lentz’s work, from her brightly colored Mouth Mirror to her whimsical mushroom chairs, demands a photo op. Lentz invites everyone to “to step back and remember the playful things in life.” Her work can connect the viewer “with childhood wonder” through explosive shapes and colors in objects that can fit in your hand or tower over visitors.
Through her work Lentz hopes to “get our minds off of the stresses in life for a few moments.” In making “Please Touch the Art,” she says, “I have become more in touch with what I want in life: to be happy simply existing.”