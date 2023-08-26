PennWest Edinboro’s campus will be filled with the colorful traditions of Scotland during the 29th annual Highland Games & Scottish Festival from Sept. 7 to 9.
Featuring world-class musicians, Celtic vendors, the national Scottish fiddle championship, highland dance performances, harp workshops, athletic competitions, clan gatherings, kids’ crafts and games, and traditional Scottish food, the festival serves as a tribute to Edinboro’s founders and ongoing celebration of the history and traditions of Scotland.
“Edinboro’s Scottish heritage is part of what makes our campus and surrounding community so unique and special,” said festival director Katie Spangenberg. “There’s no better way to celebrate our roots than with three fun-filled days of bagpipes, kilts, games and so much more.”
The Edinboro Planetarium will kick off the three-day cultural celebration at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 with an exploration of Celtic-based constellations and a comparison of the night skies over Edinboro and Edinburgh, Scotland.
Part of the planetarium’s fall 2023 lineup, the show — “The sky above Edinburgh ... or is that Edinboro ... or; what difference does it make anyway?” — will be held in Cooper Science Center room 169. All planetarium programming is free and open to the public, but reservations are required.
Festivities continue at 5 p.m. Sept. 8 with a whiskey tasting at Edinboro Hotel Bar. The cost of the whiskey tasting, which includes Scottish-themed appetizers and a selection of Scottish whiskey, is $50 per person.
A fiddle workshop is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 8 in Frank G. Pogue Student Center room 143, followed at 7 by the regional qualifier fiddle competition in Scot Cinema. Weather permitting, activities conclude with a free outdoor screening of “Brave” on the lawns behind the Pogue Student Center. Set in the Highlands of Scotland, the 2012 animated film by Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios is being presented in partnership with the Borough of Edinboro.
The main festival events and games will be held throughout Sept. 9 on the Edinboro campus, around McComb Fieldhouse at the corner of Scot and Scotland roads, and at the adjacent Pogue Student Center.
The beer garden (presented by Lake Erie Ale Trail) opens at 11 a.m. on the McComb Fieldhouse lawns.
Musical performances will fill the air throughout the day, while burly athletes toss various weighty objects as part of the ever-popular heavy athletic competitions. Those events include the caber toss, hammer, stone and 56-pound weights for height and distance.
“The Concert Band of Northwest Pennsylvania will make its return to the festival this year, joining the Chelsea House Orchestra, PennWest Edinboro Singers and master harpers Carol Kappus and Tiffany Schaefer in the performance tent,” Spangenberg said.
