Fred Parker, owner of Parker’s Framing Gallery in Edinboro, kicked off the first Edinboro Art and Music Festival in 2004, and 20 years later, the festival is still going strong.
After a two-year break due to COVID, the festival returned in 2022, and Parker is thrilled to see it “has something for everyone” and is as popular as ever.
The festival is a showcase of grassroots art and music in the unique spirit of the Appalachian culture and tradition.
This year’s festival starts Friday evening and runs through Sunday evening. Tiger Maple String Band kicks off the festivities at 5 p.m. Friday in the Performance Tent at Goodell Gardens & Homestead, 221 Waterford St.
Parker, who is chairman of the Art and Music Festival Committee, said, the committee, as a nonprofit, is able to bring the festival to everyone free of charge. Items from vendors in the Artisan Tent and food from food trucks will be available to purchase.
Several of the bands and other events take place at Goodell Gardens & Homestead, but there will also be live music in bars and restaurants in town Friday and Saturday.
The festival offers much more than music, however. The list includes yoga, children’s workshops, artists’ demonstrations, fiddle lessons and more.
There will be a barn dance Sunday at 10:30 a.m., jam sessions, and banjo and mandolin demonstrations.
Parker said the festival is only possible due to the hard work of many volunteers.
“As chairman, I’m thankful and proud to have so many volunteers that help pull this whole thing together,” he said. “As a committee, we feel it’s important to offer an event where the whole community is invited and welcome.”
A second band will play Friday night. Various workshops and demonstrations will be held Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Children’s activities will take place all day Saturday and Sunday in the Children’s Tent.
A printable schedule is available on the festival website, edinboroartandmusic.com.
