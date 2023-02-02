Edenlight will host a release party for their new album, “Between a Garden and a City,” Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m.
The event, which is open to the public, will take place at Hatch Hollow, 245 Chestnut St., Meadville.
Edenlight is a Crawford County songwriting duo consisting of the husband-and-wife team of Sue and Dave Bicko.
“Between a Garden and a City” is their seventh album of self-produced, original material. They will joined by special guests Justin Robbins, Isaac Bicko and Mike Reed.
In addition to recording and performing regionally as edenlight, the Bickos also run YELOline Initiative, a nonprofit that funds their efforts of taking the music of edenlight and hope into state prisons throughout the United States.
