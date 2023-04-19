The Conneaut Lake community came together on April 8 to celebrate Easter.
The Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club was joined by the Conneaut Lake Pride Committee and the community churches to provide a fun afternoon for families, organizers said.
Participants with original spring hats walked up and around Ice House Park and back to Fireman’s Beach, where ribbons and prizes were awarded as follows:
• Preschool and kindergarten: First place, Lincoln Merriman; second, Ruby O’Grady; and third, Hazel Merriman and Clara Johnston.
• First and second grades: First place, Braylin Shook; second, Carter Granda; and third, Alaina Turner.
• Third and fourth grades: First place, Molly O’Grady; second, Jasmine Preston; and third, Rodney Turner.
• Fifth and sixth grades: First place, Zayla Preston; second, Ripley Mulligan; and third, Zariah Preston.
• Adult: First place, Catlin Scott; second, Anita Hans; and third, Bonnie Maillard.
Easter cookies were supplied by Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church, hot dogs and Easter treats by Conneaut Lake Presbyterian Church, chips by Trinity Methodist Church, and drink boxes by the Kiwanis Club.
An Easter egg hunt sponsored by Light House Community Church was a big hit with the children. The participants found 3,000 eggs and received prizes for their efforts.
Children posed for pictures with the Easter Bunny and received spring gifts from the Conneaut Lake Pride Committee.
