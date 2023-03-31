CONNEAUT LAKE — The Kiwanis Club of Conneaut Lake is partnering with area churches to sponsor a community Easter event at Fireman’s Beach at 2 p.m. April 8.
The "Easter Egg-stravaganza" will start with a performance by the Spinnettes. Then the children will walk around Ice House Park wearing their Easter bonnets or crazy hats. At 2:30, the hats will be judged and ribbons and prizes will be awarded.
At 2:45, the Easter egg hunt, sponsored by the Light House Community Church, will begin with the preschool children and continue with other age groups.
Refreshments will be available in the pavilion.
The Conneaut Lake Pride Committee is furnishing prizes to be distributed by the Easter Bunny.
There will be a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny for anyone who would like, organizers said.
A praise band under the direction of Tim McKay will provide music.
The event will conclude by 4.
