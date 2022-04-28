East Mead Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary will host a craft show Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fire department, 23876 State Route 27, Meadville.
Organizers for the major fundraiser for the department said about 50 craft vendors are registered with numerous items for show-and-tell and their items for sale in the social hall. The fire department’s kitchen will be open for food purchases.
The auxiliary will be accepting empty pop cans for its fundraiser and support for the fire department.
• More information: Contact Melissa Grinnell at (814) 282-9245 or Lea Ann Coston at (814) 724-5018.