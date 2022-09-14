East Mead Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold its annual rummage sale on Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 22 (bag day) from 8 to 3. The sale originally was scheduled for September.
Drop-off items will be received in the fire hall entrance foyer from Oct. 17 to 20.
The fire hall is located at 23876 State Highway 27, Meadville.
Residents who are able to volunteer at this fundraiser are asked to call (814) 724-5011. The auxiliary will have membership applications available at the event. The auxiliary will welcome all bar code coupons from Best Choice food labels and empty beverage cans as part of their fundraiser collections. Clean boxes and paper bags are acceptable.
However, electronics, large appliances, large furniture, dirty and torn clothing, and tires won't be accepted.
