The East Mead Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary Association will hold an Election Day luncheon and bake sale on Nov. 8 at the fire hall located at 23876 State Highway 27, Meadville. Luncheon is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the bake sale is all day.
The menu is a choice of soup — chili, cheeseburger, vegetable, potato, cheese broccoli or chicken noodle, and a choice of slider — turkey and Swiss or ham and American.
Best Choice bar code coupons and aluminum cans will be accepted that day also.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.