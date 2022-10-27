The East Mead Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary Association will hold an Election Day luncheon and bake sale on Nov. 8 at the fire hall located at 23876 State Highway 27, Meadville. Luncheon is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the bake sale is all day.

The menu is a choice of soup — chili, cheeseburger, vegetable, potato, cheese broccoli or chicken noodle, and a choice of slider — turkey and Swiss or ham and American.

Best Choice bar code coupons and aluminum cans will be accepted that day also.

