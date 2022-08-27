The East Fallowfield School reunion dinner will be held Oct. 1 at the Atlantic Odd Fellows Hall. Social hour is at 12:30 p.m. and the dinner is at 1:30.
• To attend: Call Bonnie Molke at (814) 382-7032 before Sept. 15.
