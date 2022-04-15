Rachel Durniok of Jamestown has been inducted into the Order of Omega Greek National Honorary Society. She is majoring in business administration at Youngstown State University and is a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.
The Order of Omega was founded at the University of Miami in 1959 by a group of fraternity men who felt that individuals in the Greek community should be recognized for their service to both the fraternity system and the university.
In order to qualify for membership, students must be of junior or senior status with a combined cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.