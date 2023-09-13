Blooming Valley Methodist Church is having a drive-thru chicken and biscuit dinner on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. Donation is $10.
Drive-thru chicken and biscuit dinner is Saturday
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Food labeling
Should foods grown in labs be prominently labeled?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman pleads no contest to charges in $200K theft
- Last weekend of season for eatery icons Eddie's, Hank's
- PENNCREST talks superintendent's departure, vaping-related lawsuit
- Allegheny College buys Theta Chi fraternity house
- Cochranton 'carries out mission' and gets big home opener victory
- West Mead cop to be tried on assault, witness intimidation charges
- Meadville man gets 10½ to 22 years for OD death
- Police: Titusville student in custody, facing gun charges for alleged threat
- Vernon Township man starts bond with Bucco after ballgame
- Appeals board: Tear down Cambridge Springs building that's in disrepair
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.