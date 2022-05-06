The annual Fund for Youth 4-H public auction to benefit Crawford County 4-H will be held May 14 at 5 p.m. in Home Show Building No. 1 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
Doors open at 4 for inspection of new merchandise and gift certificates. Seating and refreshments will be available.
Current 4-H members are soliciting donations of new household and garden items, plants, hand-crafted items, and gift certificates for service or merchandise from area businesses and individuals. Local businesses may contact a 4-H family in their area if they are willing to offer a gift or service to be sold.
Proceeds from the auction directly benefit the county’s 4-H members. All items will be sold by auctioneers who have volunteered their professional services to 4-H this year.
Terms of the auction are strictly cash-and-carry or known check.
Those wishing to donate items may call the Penn State Extension Office at (814) 333-7460 or a Crawford County 4-H member.
The auction is a program of Penn State Extension in Crawford County.