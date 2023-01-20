As National Blood Donor Month continues this January, the American Red Cross celebrates those who give blood and platelets to help save lives — especially now, as it works to ensure a stable blood supply amid the threat of icy winter weather and severe seasonal illness.
Donors of all blood types — particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals — and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.
The start of the new year is one of the most challenging times to collect enough blood products, despite the constant demand, the Red Cross said. One in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion — yet only 3 percent of the public gives blood.
Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to donate. To book a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call (800) RED CROSS.
In partnership with the National Football League, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations, plus a $500 gift card for expenses.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
