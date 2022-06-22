Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 88F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 22, 2022 @ 3:19 am
Linesville Presbyterian Church is having a Dollar Dinner on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. or until sold out.
The main course is meat loaf, and drinks are included.
Eat-in meals are $1.
Take-outs will be available after 5 for $2.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
You can find the most current list of participating businesses for this year's Reader Rewards Card here!
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.