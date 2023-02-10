Linesville Presbyterian Church will have a dollar dinner on Feb. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. or until sold out.
Proceeds help the church’s outreach program.
Take-outs are available at an additional cost.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 4:02 am
