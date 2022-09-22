The “Rocky Horror” experience can be summed up in three words: insane, fun and hilarious.
The historic Academy Theatre brings all of these to the table in its upcoming production of “The Rocky Horror Show.”
The original musical debuted in 1973 in London and was brought to the silver screen in 1975. The initial response to the zany parody of 1930s, ’40s and ’50s horror and B-movie genres didn’t take off like a rocketship to the Forbidden Planet. But shortly after its release, “Rocky,” as it is commonly called, began being screened in Pittsburgh at midnight engagements where the film’s popularity began to grow substantially.
Soon, patrons became participants, dressing up like their favorite characters, shouting lines and ad-libs, and even hurling different props at the movie screen at certain moments like toilet paper — yes, toilet paper. Now, all over the world, midnight screenings of the film with patrons dressing up and interacting with it happen on a near weekly basis.
Forty-nine years since the stage production premiered, these traditions are followed to this day by veteran “Rocky” fans and “virgins” alike, with the former being marked with a lipstick “V” on their foreheads. It is a wild ride to say the least, but something that every adult should experience once in their lifetime, and more times since it becomes quite contagious. The Academy Theatre’s live performances will hold true to the same ideal, albeit with a few changes.
The fresh and edgy production, directed by Ted Watts Jr., features Ben Sheedy as Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter, Dan Winston as Riff-Raff, Maribeth McCarthy as Magenta, Madison Morgan as Columbia, Lee Scandinaro as Brad Majors, Autumn Vogel as Janet Weiss, Nathan Irwin as Rocky, Tug Roae as the Narrator, Darrel Whitney as Eddie/Dr. Scott, and Julia Kemp as Trixie, the usherette. Rounding out the cast are Transylvanians Ahmaya Andrews, Robbie Brown, Meadow Campbell, Marty Dasovich, Eden Dorta, Lauren Killmeyer, Avery Lundin, Vidal Mangal, Jackie Russell and Kaycee Wooley, along with a band comprised of Dave Allen on keys, Pete Gool on guitar, Bob Martin on bass, and Morgan Brace on drums.
No outside props will be allowed, but for $5 (cash only) prop bags will be sold at each performance, including toilet paper, glow sticks, newspapers, flower pedals, rubber gloves and many other items. The props are to be used/thrown at times laid out in an information page provided at the performance. The theater greatly encourages patrons to dress up in costume, any costume, but traditionally it involves the patron’s favorite character from the show. At intermission, during a post-Halloween parade show, a best costume prize will be awarded. There is also a script of “call backs” (words and sayings yelled at the stage as actors say key lines) that can be found online, along with a history, synopsis and character list — so Google that.
However, none of the above are requirements for attending. Participation is great, but not required, officials said.
“The Rocky Horror Show” starts at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 30 through Oct. 28. A special Halloween parade performance is Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. following the Meadville Halloween Parade.
Tickets are available at the box office and online at theacademytheatre.org. Get your tickets online today for a discount from box office prices.
