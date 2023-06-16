The Crawford County Conservation District will host an introduction to disc golf program on Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at shelter No. 1, Stainbrook Park.
District Nutrient Management Technician Sydney Holler will explain how the sport works and the rules of the game.
Participants then will take a short walk to view some of the disc golf course at Woodcock to try a few throws.
All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require preregistration.
• To register: Call (814) 763-5269
