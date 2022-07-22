{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}McKenna DiRienzo of Meadville recently was named{/span} to the Chatham University School of Arts, Science & Business dean’s list for the spring term. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a grade-point average of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.
DiRienzo named to Chatham University Dean's List
