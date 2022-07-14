Meadville Council on the Arts continues the Bush Investment Group Summer Concerts in Diamond Park today with the Jeff Fetterman Band playing its hard-driving style of blues.
Fetterman is originally from Bradford and during his career has played with Jimmy Vaughn, Robert Randolph and Stephen Stills.
The concert, which is free due the sponsorship of Watts and Pepicelli Law Firm, begins at 7 p.m.
Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. In the event of rain, the concert will be held at Unitarian Universalist Church of Meadville, 346 Chestnut St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.