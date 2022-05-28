Nathan DeYoung of Saegertown was named to the , a Trine University President's List for the spring term. DeYoung is majoring in Design Engineering Technology. To earn President's List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.75-4.0. Trine is located in Angola, Ind.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you