Nathan DeYoung of Saegertown was named to the , a Trine University President's List for the spring term. DeYoung is majoring in Design Engineering Technology. To earn President's List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.75-4.0. Trine is located in Angola, Ind.
DeYoung of Saegertown named to Trine University President's List
