The second annual Designer Purse and Holiday Bling Bingo will be held Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Sandy Lake Borough Building. Bingo starts at 7.
Tickets are $30 for an evening of bingo, purse raffles, auction table, other raffles and light refreshments.
There is a limited number of tickets available.
No tickets will be sold at the door or at the Lakeview Library. There will be an additional cost to reserve a table for eight. An adult must accompany anyone under 18.
• Tickets: Call (724) 699-0184 or visit Kepner’s Farm Market, 3755 Sandy Lake Road.
