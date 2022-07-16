• DEPEW — To Mr. and Mrs. Brian Robert Depew of Meadville, Pa., at Meadville Medical Center, Meadville, Pa., Friday, June 24, 2022, a son, Nathan Brian. Mrs. Depew is the former Erin Nicole Eells.
Depew birth
