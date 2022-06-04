• DENNIS — To Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Dennis (Justine) of Stoneboro, Pa., at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, a daughter, Isabelle Mary Ann.
Dennis birth
