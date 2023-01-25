Megan Deissler of Meadville, a class of 2024 international relations major at York College of Pennsylvania, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you