A “Death Cafe” will be held Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Tarr Mansion on the Diamond. It promises to be a respectful, informal discussion about our various thoughts and experiences about death.
• More information: Visit deathcafe.com.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 4:02 am
