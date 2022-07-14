Friday is the deadline for applications to participate in the annual Cochranton Community Fair Parade.
Interested applicants should register at cochrantonevents.com/parade-applications.html for timely review by the committee. The parade is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3.
The only exceptions to the Friday deadline are those whose pageant competitions fall between Friday and July 30. Pageant directors/parents are required to submit the application by Friday for the entourage and then follow up with winners’ names by July 30.
Walk-in participants are not accepted on parade day for safety reasons.
The theme to this year’s parade is “Preserve Tradition, Cultivate the Future!”
Float themes can be found on page 74 of the Cochranton Community Fair’s Premium Book, available at area stores and online at cochrantonfair.org/2022-fair-book.html.
There are many openings still available in the parade for floats.
• More information: Call (814) 425-3683 and leave a message. Applications are not accepted via telephone. Only printed applications, which can be downloaded from the website, or the online applications are accepted.
If an interested applicant misses the deadline, they can send their information to the fair committee to be added to next year’s contact mailing list.
