The Community Service Award is one of the many ways the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution acknowledges and recognizes individuals and organizations who have contributed to the community in an outstanding manner through their service, sacrifice and commitment. It is a service that is voluntary and unpaid.
The Colonel Crawford Chapter, NSDAR is celebrating and honoring two well-deserving individuals with the DAR Community Service Award. The first is to the local coordinator of Toys for Tots for Crawford County, Carrie Nageotte. She has been a volunteer with Toys for Tots for 26 years. Thousands of children in Crawford County have been supported by the organization over the years. This year’s campaign will kick off in July with a Christmas in July theme and events planned throughout the month.
The second is to the director of Quilts of Valor, Collene Munn. She is the founder of the Meadville area chapter of National Quilts of Valor. The PA Stitchers of Valor was formed with help from the Free Spirit Quilt Guild in Saegertown with other groups joining in. One of our own DAR members volunteers to sew the quilts and was proud to present one that she made to a local Veteran. Almost 500 Veterans have been honored and wrapped with a beautiful red, white, and blue quilt during a special ceremony.
Both organizations rely on donations and support from the public. The Colonel Crawford Chapter is proud to honor, support and recognize these amazing women with the Community Service Award.
The NSDAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Its members descend from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. For more information about DAR visit www.dar.org.
