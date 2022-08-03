The Danielle Mitchell Memorial Fund recently received a check from Alan Finch, coordinator of The Can Collection Crew.
Historically, the crew donated to the fund, which then combined the money from the crew and the Danielle Mitchell Memorial Poker Run to donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The poker run was retired last year, but the can collection continues.
Finch presented a check for $6,600 to the officers of the fund, Thomas Glenn and Kimberly Mitchell Glenn, which then was donated to Make-A-Wish in memory of Danielle Mitchell, a local girl who was a recipient of a wish from the organization.
As the standard amount to fund a wish is $4,400, that is enough to fund one-and-a-half wishes, organizers said.
The donation will fund the wish of Sophia, a 6-year-old girl from Oil City with leukemia who is working on determining her wish with her volunteers. She had a recent stay in the hospital that delayed setting her wish, officials said.
There is another youngster whose wish is only partially funded. That is where the half-wish comes into play. An 8-year-old girl from Warren County has leukemia. She is from an Amish family, so personal details cannot be shared, but her wish for a pony and buggy will now be funded.
Neither of the wishes is from Crawford County, which is where the fund has always selected wish kids. But there are none right now, officials said, which either means there are no critically ill children here (that would be awesome, they added) or there are kids that need to be referred to Make-A-Wish.
For children battling critical illnesses, the stress and trauma they experience can be overwhelming. Feelings of isolation, depression and fear are all too common to wish families. Many families believe that the wish marked a turning point in their child’s fight, contributing substantially to physical, mental and emotional health — replacing fear with confidence and sadness with hope, according to a recent study. But these life-changing wishes cannot take place without a referral. To learn more, visit wish.org/refer-a-child.
The Danielle Mitchell Memorial Fund now has helped to fulfill the wishes of 27 local critically-ill children with donations totaling $97,000.96 over the past 16 years.
The majority of the donated amounts have come from the poker run until this year. The can collection started in 2018 and has grown each year. The first year the can collection totaled $303. Then 2019 saw $504 donated while in 2020 the amount was $1,004. Last year the can collection raised $4,400. These amounts combined the donation of $6,600 this year has totaled $12,811 in five years. If you live in the Cambridge Springs area, please consider collecting your aluminum cans. They can be dropped off at 108 N. Main St. in Cambridge Springs or 24209 State Highway 408, also in Cambridge Springs. For more information, call (814) 873-1387.
