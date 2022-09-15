“The Rocky Horror Show” returns the Academy Theatre stage this Halloween season!
Experience this theatrical experience live on stage — complete with call-outs, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props available for purchase before the show!
In this hilarious live stage musical best known for the 1975 cult film, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, where they encounter transvestite scientist Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter.
As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named Rocky.
Parental discretion is recommended for sexual content and violence.
This fresh and edgy production, directed by Ted Watts Jr., features Ben Sheedy as Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter, Dan Winston as Riff-Raff, Maribeth McCarthy as Magenta, Madison Morgan as Columbia, Lee Scandinaro as Brad Majors, Autumn Vogel as Janet Weiss, Nathan Irwin as Rocky, Tug Roae as Narrator, Darrel Whitney as Eddie/Dr. Scott, and Julia Kemp as Trixie the usherette. Rounding out the cast are Ahmaya Andrews, Robbie Brown, Meadow Campbell, Marty Dasovich, Eden Dorta, Lauren Killmeyer, Avery Lundin, Vidal Mangal, Jackie Russell and Kaycee Wooley.
Book, music and lyrics are by Richard O’Brien.
All performances take place at Meadville’s historic Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St.
Performances are set for Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. A Special Halloween parade performance will be on Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. following the Meadville Halloween Parade. Presale ticket pricing ranges from $15 to $25. Purchasing tickets at least two hours before the show will save you an additional $2.
All ticket prices above do not include box office fees. There is a $2 fee per ticket for using a credit card through the box office, and $1 fee per ticket for cash transactions. All online ticket sales are free of any convenience charges.
• Tickets: Visit theacademytheatre.org.
