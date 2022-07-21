Western Crawford Masonic Lodge 258 will be having a fish dinner at Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department’s social hall, 1015 Strawberry Alley, Conneautville, Aug. 12 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Pounds of fish are available from 2 to 4. Dine-in or take-out available.
Please place orders for pounds of cooked fish prior to 4:30 so there is not a wait to the customers dining in or taking out.{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}• More information: Call (814) 587-2876.{/span}
