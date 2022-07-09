The following students from Crawford County have been named to the spring dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher.

Dean’s list students, their hometowns, majors, and degrees they are seeking are:

• Megan Fay of Cambridge Springs

Elizabeth M. Zuber of Guys Mills

Alyssa N. Carne of Harmonsburg

Allysa Decker of Linesville

Miles Basinger of Meadville

Paige Makenna Bizjak of Meadville

Alexis Buckman of Meadville

Arianne Gibson DeMarco of Meadville

Carmen Marie Kantz of Meadville

Mariah Mauser of Meadville

Kloey L. Peterson of Meadville

Jordan Elizabeth Thomas of Meadville

Autumn Atkins of Saegertown

Samuel Shelenberger of Saegertown

Mackenzie Grace Davis of Titusville

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you