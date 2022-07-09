The following students from Crawford County have been named to the spring dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher.
Dean’s list students, their hometowns, majors, and degrees they are seeking are:
• Megan Fay of Cambridge Springs
• Elizabeth M. Zuber of Guys Mills
• Alyssa N. Carne of Harmonsburg
• Allysa Decker of Linesville
• Miles Basinger of Meadville
• Paige Makenna Bizjak of Meadville
• Alexis Buckman of Meadville
• Arianne Gibson DeMarco of Meadville
• Carmen Marie Kantz of Meadville
• Mariah Mauser of Meadville
• Kloey L. Peterson of Meadville
• Jordan Elizabeth Thomas of Meadville
• Autumn Atkins of Saegertown
• Samuel Shelenberger of Saegertown
• Mackenzie Grace Davis of Titusville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.