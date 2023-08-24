The annual Crawford County Pomona Grange veterans’ recognition program will be held Oct. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Atlantic Odd Fellows Hall.
Names of veterans, war or conflict served in, address and phone number must be turned in to Pomona Lecturer Arvilla Allen by Sept. 1. Veterans will receive a letter of invitation which will require a response indicating their attendance. Allen’s address is 11283 State Highway 285, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316.
The program, which will be announced at a later date, is open to the public, with refreshments to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.