Recognition of veterans by Crawford County Pomona Grange will be held Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Atlantic Odd Fellows Hall. The program is open to the public.
The speaker will be retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark A. Bellini, a resident of Greenwood Township. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army in 1979 through the Gannon University Army ROTC program. Following graduation from Edinboro University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in economics, he continued his education while in the military, later earning three master’s degrees. He is a graduate of the School of Advanced Military Studies program and the Army War College. During his time in the Army, he served in a variety of command and staff positions in the United States and a variety of overseas locations and deployments. After more than 31 years of active duty he retired at the rank of brigadier general.
Crawford County Dairy Princess Lauryn Irwin will also speak and assist with refreshments. The Joy Singers will provide music.
Granges are requested to provide five dozen cookies for the social time following the program.
