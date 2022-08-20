The annual Crawford County Pomona Grange Veterans’ Recognition program will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Atlantic IOOF Hall.
Names of veterans, war or conflict served in, address and phone number must be turned in to Pomona Lecturer Arvilla Allen by Sept. 1. Veterans will receive a letter of invitation which will require a response indicating their attendance. Allen’s address is 11283 State Highway 285, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316.
The Joy Singers will provide music, Crawford County Dairy Princess Lauryn Irwin will be in attendance and the speaker will be announced at a later date. The program is open to the public, with refreshments following the program.
