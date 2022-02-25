Crawford County Pomona Grange
The March quarterly meeting of Crawford County Pomona Grange will be hosted by Cochranton Grange at the West Mead Volunteer Fire Department, 10482 Liberty St. Extension, on March 5.
A tureen lunch will begin at noon with the host Grange furnishing the beverages and table service. The business meeting and program will begin at 1 p.m.
The business meeting will include committee reports and discussion of upcoming fundraising projects and activities.
The program will be from the 150th Pennsylvania State Grange anniversary kickoff and the speaker Dr. MeeCee Baker titled “The Grange Must Pivot."