Crawford County Pomona Grange
The March quarterly meeting of Crawford County Pomona Grange will be held March 4 at Atlantic Grange. A tureen lunch will begin at noon. Those attending should take a tureen and the host Grange will supply the table service and beverages.
The business meeting and program will begin at 1 p.m. Included in the business meeting will be committee reports and chaplain’s program in charge of Nancy Holler. The program, in charge of Arvilla Allen, lecturer, will be about the Conneaut Lake Historical Society.
