Crawford County Pomona Grange held its annual recognition of veterans on Oct. 29 at the Atlantic IOOF with approximately 50 in attendance.
Master Michael Tau welcomed guests and turned the program over to Pomona Lecturer Arvilla Allen, who introduced the Joy Singers from the Mumford Chapel Church, Cochranton. The group, comprised of Beverly Whitman, Martha Peterson and Kathy Foulk, presented patriotic selections which included “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “God Bless America” and “The Green Beret.”
Featured speaker was Mark A. Bellini, Brigadier General, U.S. Army Ret., serving in a variety of command and staff positions in the United States and overseas locations. He commanded units in the 3rd Armor Division, 1st Cavalry Division and the 1st Infantry Division. He was a war plans officer in the 4th Infantry Division, in addition to many other positions. Following retirement from the Army, he was first a consultant, then a vice president and general manager for ITT Corp., later Exelis Corp., Mission Systems. He led Logistics Programs in the Middle East as well in the United States. He has served on the Edinboro University President’s Advisory Council, and most recently as trustee for the university.
In addition, he is a volunteer high school coach, and is active in many church, veterans, sportsman’s as well as civic organizations. He and his wife Carol reside in Greenwood Township and have three adult children, two having served in the military. His topic was “Gratitude,” expressing gratitude for all those who have answered the call to serve in the military, people who support the Veterans and his father, who served during World War II. His paternal grandfather served in the military during World War I.
During his time in the military he had five assignments; one in Italy and four in Germany. He also expressed his gratitude for the Quilts of Valor organization who has awarded quilts to veterans and their dedication to recognizing and honoring the veterans. In 2019 on the 75th anniversary, he visited Normandy Beach with his daughter who was serving in the military at the time.
Certificates from The National Grange were presented to Mark Bellini, Lyle Hoovler, William Stright and John Enterline by Arvilla Allen and Mary Horne of Atlantic Grange. Unable to attend was Harold Turner. Chester and Michael Tau of Hayfield Grange presented certificates to Scott Setta, Donnie Zarembiski, Ronald Miller, John Newhart and George Wasko. Unable to attend was Charles Vorisek.
Collene Munn, local chapter of the PA Quilts of Valor, presented a brief history of the organization stating that since its inception in 2003 there have been 323,574 quilts awarded to veterans. After making quilts for her niece and nephew, she had requests by the PA Quilts of Valor to present additional quilts. She enlisted the help of the Free Spirit Quilt Guild in Saegertown. In 2017, the guild made the quilts as a service project and joined the National organization in May 2017 when they awarded the first quilt. The group marked its fifth anniversary in May of 2022 having awarded 415 quilts to date, not including today’s program. All quilts are handmade and are different. The group meets once a month to work on the quilts. Munn was assisted with the awarding of the quilts by Kathy Cooper-Winters, Judy Leary, Christine Greig, Linda Roche and Merna Hilkert.
Crawford County Dairy Princess Lauryn Irwin spoke briefly stating she is a third generation dairy farmer. The Gilson Ridge Holstein herd has 226 head and milks 140 head. She is a member of 4-H and the Crawford County Junior Holstein Club and attends Titusville High School.
Refreshments were served following the program with Irwin serving ice cream for sundaes.
