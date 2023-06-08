Crawford County Pomona Grange
The June quarterly meeting of Crawford County Pomona Grange No. 26 was hosted by Hayfield Grange on June 3.
The welcome was given by Michael Tau, master of Hayfield Grange, and the response was given by Arvilla Allen, Pomona lecturer.
Alverna Hotchkiss, family activities chairman, reminded members to be sure to sell the state family activities drawing tickets and return the money and stubs to the state director. She announced that the Pomona Family Activities judging will be held Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Hayfield Grange, including all needlework and baking contests. Each subordinate Grange is responsible to furnish five hospital dolls to be given to an ambulance service or medical center.
A resolution was adopted regarding the listing of sixth- and seventh-degree candidates in the National Grange Journal of Proceedings.
Acting Chaplain Morgan Tau presented the memorial program recognizing members who had passed away during the last year. They included Charlotte Henretty of Hayfield Grange and Milo Gevin of Cochranton Grange. She read “Time Enough to Love,” “Comfort at the Cross” and “Believing Is a Must.” She placed a flower on the altar in their memory.
Lecturer Arvilla Allen announced the Veterans Recognition Program will be held Oct. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Atlantic Odd Fellows Hall. Names, addresses and war/conflict that the veteran has participated in must be submitted to Allen by Sept. 1. Each Grange is requested to furnish five dozen cookies for the social time following the program which is open to the public.
Chester Tau presented the annual Pomona Public Service Award to John Hasenkopf, H&H Market Place, Saegertown, for his willingness to provide a venue for community groups to hold fundraising projects, and his support of community organizations in their fundraising endeavors.
Pomona scholarship applications are due to Secretary Susan Tau by Nov. 1, with the scholarship presentation to be made at the Dec. 2 Pomona meeting.
Reelected to three-year terms on the executive committee were Alverna Hotchkiss and Esther Horne; Morgan Tau was reelected to a three-year term on the finance committee.
Michael and Morgan Tau were designated as the Pomona delegates to the annual PA State Grange Session to be held in Morgantown from Oct. 18-22.
Subordinate Granges are reminded to follow the deadline for registering to put up a display for the Crawford County Fair. Members will also be needed to sell cookbooks during the week of the fair. David, Debra and Jonathan Merritt are co-chairmen of the Grange and Community Organization Department.
All subordinate Granges are reminded of the July 31 deadline for ads in the 150th historical booklet, the purchase of candles on the birthday cake, and sponsorships. Granges wishing to have a tabletop display of their Grange must be entered by July 15. This year’s commemorative item is a limited edition ornament/coaster/wall hanging which must be ordered immediately. Members and delegates attending the annual convention must register by Sept. 10.
The annual Hall of Fame/Ag Industry awards program will be held Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. at New Beginnings Church, Leslie Road, Meadville. The program is open to the public.
The cake walk furnished by Hayfield Grange was won by Karol Tau of Hayfield Grange.
Hayfield Grange will host the Sept. 9 Pomona meeting.
