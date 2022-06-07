Crawford County Pomona Grange
Atlantic Grange hosted the June 4 quarterly meeting. The “welcome” was given by Esther Horne, master of Atlantic Grange, and the “response” was given by Chester Tau, Pomona overseer.
Alverna Hotchkiss, Family Activities chairman, reminded members of the Pomona Family Activities judging on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at Hayfield Grange. Baked goods and needlework entries must be at the hall by 6:30. Granges are reminded to supply five hospital dolls as a service project to be turned in at the Aug. 4 judging.
Chester Tau announced that David, Debbie and Jonathan Merritt are the new chairmen for the Grange Fair displays. Granges should enter online and notify the Merritts of their request for a space.
Chester Tau reported for the Legislative Committee on numerous pieces of legislation. House Bill 2139 would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify an E-Z Pass account holder the first time the person incurs a V-toll in a calendar year. House Bill 1644 would create a Medicaid Care Transition Program to ensure hospitals, individual counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, and managed care organizations communicate and coordinate care. House Bill 1866 would build on existing state requirements that foster youth receive counseling and other services as they grow older, including the identification of family members who may be willing to assume a primary caretaker or other supportive role. House Bill 2437 would create another stream of funding for the Children's Trust Fund (CTF) and would allow individuals renewing their vehicle registration or a driver’s license to contribute an optional $5 donation to the CTF. Giving to this fund is not a requirement, but an option provided to Pennsylvanians who want to help.
Lecturer Arvilla Allen presented the Pomona Public Service Award to Collene Munn of the PA Stitchers of Valor, the local chapter of the National Quilts of Valor Foundation. Following the making of her first two quilts for relatives and registering them, she was contacted to award additional quilts. As a member of the Free Spirit Quilt Guild in Saegertown, she requested their help. They joined the national foundation in April 2017 and held their first award ceremony in May 2017 where they awarded 11 veterans with their Quilt of Valor. Since then, the group has grown and includes others from outside the guild and accepts anyone willing to help. Thus far, the group has awarded 382 quilts to veterans within the community and surrounding areas who have been touched by war. They expect to reach the awarding of 500 quilts by the end of 2022.
Nancy Holler, Pomona chaplain, conducted a memorial program for deceased Grange members from June 2021 to June 2022. Holler placed flowers on the altar in memory of Betty White, a 40-year member of Hayfield Grange who passed away Feb. 5.
Arvilla Allen reported on the success of the recent Jane’s pie sale, thanking everyone who sold or purchased pies.
Susan Tau reminded all Grange members to provide all types of baked goods for the Pomona bake sale on June 18 beside Ralston’s Hardware, Conneaut Lake. All items are to be marked and at the site by 8:30 a.m.
Officers were elected for 2022-24 as follows: master, Michael Tau; overseer, Chester Tau; lecturer, Arvilla Allen; steward, Morgan Tau; assistant steward, Emily Tau; lady assistant steward, Anne Hall; chaplain, Nancy Holler; treasurer, Karol Tau; secretary, Susan Tau; gatekeeper, Sherman Allen; ceres, Virginia Shields; pomona, Wilma Ferguson; flora, Alverna Hotchkiss; executive committee (three-year terms), Mary Horne and Anne Hall; and finance committee (three-year term), Arlene Mattera. Officers will be installed at the Dec. 3 Pomona meeting at Hayfield.
Tellers appointed were Mary Horne, Claire Nicolls and DeWayne Horne.
Donations were made to the PA State Youth Department, PA State Junior Grange, PA Deaf & Community Service Department, Crawford County 4-H, and Conneaut Area FFA.
Any Grange member who received the Sixth Degree beginning in 1973 and years prior will be recognized at the 150th annual State Session in 2023. Provide first and last name (women who received the degree under a different name should provide that name), year the Sixth Degree was received if known, location, Grange name, number, and county if you belonged to another Grange at that time, and name, number and county of your current membership, and your current contact information. Information must be submitted to Susan Tau no later than Dec. 31.
Registration form and schedule for the Sept. 10 Leadership Conference, open to all Grange members, at Big Knob Grange was distributed. The conference runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those attending are responsible for submitting their own registration along with $15, which includes lunch. Anyone wishing to attend and to carpool should contact Susan Tau.
The 2014 Pomona Cookbooks, select PA State Cookbooks and the new 150th anniversary State Grange Cookbook will be sold during the Crawford County Fair. Volunteers will be needed during the week of the fair at times to be announced.
Susan Tau will serve as the delegate from Pomona Grange to the annual State Grange Session to be held in York from Oct. 14-16.
Resolutions on eliminating mandatory contributions to National Grange Convention Fund, and archiving the Fifth-, Sixth- and Seventh-Degree ceremonies of the Grange and a simple membership fee be charged for membership at those levels were adopted and will be forwarded to PA State Grange.
Names and addresses of veterans are due to Lecturer Arvilla Allen by Sept. 1. Veterans will be recognized at an open program on Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Atlantic Odd Fellows Hall.
The Sept. 10 Pomona meeting has been canceled in order for members to attend the State Leadership Conference at Big Knob Grange. The next Pomona meeting will be held Dec. 3 at Hayfield Grange. A planning meeting will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a tureen lunch, with the meeting and program beginning at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.