Crawford County Pomona Grange
The June quarterly meeting of Crawford County Pomona Grange will be hosted by Hayfield Grange on June 3.
A tureen lunch will begin at noon with table service and beverages furnished by the host Grange. The program and business meeting will begin at 1 p.m. with the opening in the Fifth Degree. Executive and Finance Committee members will be elected for a three-year term. Committee reports will be given, and Arvilla Allen, Pomona lecturer, will be in charge of the program, which will include the presentation of the annual Public Service Award.
Nancy Holler, Pomona chaplain, will conduct a memorial service. Subordinate Grange secretaries are reminded to send names of deceased members from June 2022 to date to Holler at 20161 Smith Road, Conneautville, PA 16406.
The order for Jane’s stromboli and pies will be delivered to the hall, and those who placed orders are encouraged to bring coolers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.