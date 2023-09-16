CRAWFORD COUNTY POMONA GRANGE
Hayfield Grange hosted the Sept. 9 quarterly Pomona meeting.
Deb Merritt, co-chairman of the Grange and community displays of the Crawford County Fair, reported there were three subordinate displays. Atlantic Grange received first place, Rundells Grange second place and Hayfield Grange third place. Wilma Ferguson, Atlantic Grange, accepted the first-place display trophy. Hayfield Grange received the attendance award with 43 percent of their membership registering. Judges were Ed and Janet Payne, Edinboro Grange, Erie County.
There were also four community organizations putting up displays which included Crawford County Farm Bureau, Crawford County 4-H Council, French Creek Community Theater and Sustainable Forests. The Crawford County Ag Hall of Fame and Industry displayed pictures of Hall of Fame recipients and Ag-Industry plaque in two of the exhibit spaces.
Entering for the 2024 Fair will again be done by the Fair Entry System and displays may be put up on Aug. 26, 2024.
Susan Tau introduced Bruce Stainbrook, who spoke of his experience meeting President Ronald Reagan in 1982. Bruce began his presentation stating that if faced with adversity and you approach it in the right way you can turn it into something positive and something good will come out of it.
After graduating from college, he became a partner in the Stainbrook Family Farm and on Sept. 21, 1981, the barn burnt. Due to the fire, he started working on Jan. 1, 1982, at Farm Credit as a commercial lender. On May 5, 1982, a friend of his from college called and invited him to his family’s farm which was scheduled to have President Reagan visit. Bruce had very little time to obtain permission to attend the event, one of which was with his boss at Farm Credit. They agreed to pay for his expenses since he was to be in Maryland for a training right after the visit of President Reagan if Bruce would write a story of his experience to be published in Farm Credit’s magazine.
The invited guests included farmers since there were several issues which farmers were upset with President Reagan regarding.
Mushroom trade issues. Today it is a $2.7 billion-dollar business;
Inflation in 1982 was at 12.4% highest in recent years; August of 2022 it was 8.3%;
Interest rates in 1982 were up to 22% for short term monies and got as high as 18% for mortgages;
Today mortgage rates are at 7.38% and short term rates can vary up to 11%.
Stainbrook felt because of this experience it also opened several other opportunities for him during his career.
The “welcome” was given by Master Michael Tau, Hayfield Grange, and the “Response” by Wilma Ferguson, Pomona, who read a poem entitled “Sometimes.”
Susan Tau reported for the Family Activities Committee. The Pomona judging was held on Aug. 3 with a total of four entries. Chocolate fudge: Alverna Hotchkiss, first, Susan Tau, second; gingerbread cookies: Susan Tau, first; carrot cake: Susan Tau, first. A total of 10 hospital dolls were turned in to be donated to Meadville Medical Center.
Appreciation was expressed to those members who sold cookbooks during the Crawford County Fair. Persons wanting to purchase the 150th Anniversary PA State Grange cookbook or Crawford County Pomona Grange cookbook may contact Susan Tau.
Morgan Tau, acting chaplain, read “The Last Days of Summer,” “There’s No One But You, Lord,” “A Child’s Prayer,” and “Blind Eyes.”
Pomona Grange submitted the names of George Greig, farmer director, and Amber Heil, public director, for appointment to the Conservation District.
Pomona members voted to purchase a $25 gift basket as a door prize for the annual state session and maple snacks for the Hospitality Room from Laura Dengler, How Sweet It Is.
Chester Tau of the Legislative Committee reported there is still no state budget. He presented the resolution from Hayfield Grange opposing the proposed French Creek National Wildlife Refuge which was adopted by Pomona Grange and forwarded to State Grange for action in October.
Virginia Shields announced that Atlantic Grange is sponsoring a Seniors for Safe Driving Course on Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Those interested must preregister with Seniors for Safe Driving. Additional information is available from Shields.
Items for veterans are being collected at the annual state grange convention by the state community service department. The items requested are sweatshirts, sweatpants, colored short and long-sleeved T-shirts (not dress shirts), clothing sizes M-3X, men’s 3-in-1 body wash/shampoo, and flexible-head razors. Items must be new.
Chester Tau announced that Calvin Ernst will speak about the improvements to the Ernst Trail on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Hayfield Grange. The program is open to the public.
Members voted to discontinue the printing of Pomona programs in advance of the meeting and mailing them out. A printed program will be available for those in attendance the day of the meeting.
The Pomona Veterans’ Recognition program will be held on Oct. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Atlantic IOOF Hall. Granges are responsible for furnishing five dozen cookies. Arvilla Allen, Pomona Lecturer, has 16 veterans’ names submitted. The program will be Memories of a Vietnam Veteran Jack Molke, presented by his sister Gerry Osborn.
The Dec. 2 meeting will be hosted by Rundells Grange at The Station in Conneautville. A planning meeting will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a tureen lunch at noon, the business meeting and program will begin at 1:00 p.m. Granges are requested to bring hats, mittens and gloves for the Pomona project to be donated to the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party.
Virginia Shields and Wilma Ferguson, Atlantic Grange, won the cake walk.
