Crawford County Pomona Grange
The December quarterly meeting of Crawford County Pomona Grange will be hosted by Hayfield Grange on Dec. 3. A planning meeting for 2023 will begin at noon followed by a tureen lunch. Those attending should take a tureen; beverages and table service will be provided.
The afternoon session which includes a business session and program beginning at 1 p.m. The business meeting will include committee reports, a devotional time by Nancy Holler, Pomona chaplain, and a State Grange delegate report. A Pomona scholarship also will be presented.
Lecturer Arvilla Allen is in charge of a Christmas program, and the FFA Project Book winners from Conneaut Area FFA will speak.
Members are reminded that hats, mittens and gloves are being collected for the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party and should be turned in at the meeting.
