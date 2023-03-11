Crawford County Pomona Grange
Prior to the opening of the recent Crawford County Pomona Grange meeting, Lecturer Arvilla Allen introduced Julia Catalano of the Conneaut Lake Historical Society. The museum is located on North Third Street in the old Community Hall which was built in the 1930s. Before obtaining the building, the meetings were held in churches, funeral homes and fire halls. The borough leased the building to the Historical Society and then turned it over to the society. The building needed many repairs which were completed by volunteers. In 1999, they obtained legal assistance to incorporate the society. In 2003, following the repairs to the building they moved in. They currently have 400 members. The museum is open from the beginning of May through October on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. They will also schedule tours at other times.
Glaciers came from the north and formed Conneaut Lake. Some items that can be found in the museum are bones from a woolly mammoth, Liberty the Second, the Skee-Ball machine from Conneaut Lake Park, as well as a car from the Blue Streak. Catalano had several pictures on display such as the icehouse, railroad station, Harned Roller Mill and Liberty the Second. She noted that the two oldest businesses in Conneaut Lake are Ralston’s Hardware and Conneaut Lake Navigation.
Events and programs are planned for March through November.
The March 4 meeting was hosted by Atlantic Grange. The “welcome” was given by Master Esther Horne of Atlantic Grange, and the “response” was given by Pomona Lady Assistant Steward Anne Hall.
The Family Activities Committee reminded members of the 2023 contests, and the Pomona judging on Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Hayfield Grange. Each Grange is to supply five hospital dolls for the Pomona project. All 2023 contests and rules are in the 2022-23 Pennsylvania State Grange Guide to Contests and Programs mailed to each Grange in 2022. A new State Grange director has not yet been named.
Youth-Young Adult Chairman Morgan Tau reported that the new co-directors for the Pennsylvania State Grange Youth-Young Adult Department are Jennifer Danko and Lyndsey Schroeder.
Chester Tau reported for the Legislative Committee, noting that Rep. Brad Roae has opened an office at 145 W. Erie St., Linesville.
In an effort to ease the increasing burden of inflation on all Pennsylvanians, a package of tax relief proposals was unveiled recently at the Capitol. The measures range from cutting taxes on energy and frequent family purchases, such as pet food and children’s toys, to reducing property taxes and cellphone bills.
Democrat Mark Rozzi resigned the position of speaker of the House. With a slim Democrat majority in the House, Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia and Delaware counties was then elected.
Recognizing the importance of investing in the state’s top industry of agriculture, applications are now being accepted for Farm Vitality Planning Grants. The program, created by the Legislature with passage of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill in 2019, offers farmers and prospective farmers up to $7,500 to cover up to 75 percent of project planning costs.
A webinar titled “Refinancing Education Debt — Is it Right for Me?” will be offered at noon March 21. This one-hour session will be helpful to current or previous students of any age who have student loans and may be overwhelmed with their current repayment options or are moving closer to the repayment phase and wonder if refinance may be a better solution.
Donations were made to the Pennsylvania State Junior Grange, PA State Youth/Young Adult Department, PA State Deaf & Community Service Department, Women’s Services, Crawford County 4-H Program and Conneaut Area FFA.
Information on the 150th PA State Grange celebration for Oct. 19-22 in Morgantown was presented. Delegates at two consecutive Annual Sessions voted that all Granges in Pennsylvania were responsible for raising funds for the hosting of the 2023 Session. Programs available to participate in, by Granges and individuals, include purchasing candles for a birthday cake, sponsorships ranging from $250 through $5,000 and over, and purchasing ads in the historical booklet. The deadline for participating in any of these programs is July 31. A packet containing all of the above information and a year-long candle-lighting ceremony was mailed to all Granges in late 2022.
The Sixth Degree will be conferred in full form on Oct. 21 with recognition of members who have taken the Sixth Degree 50 or more years ago. Also on Oct. 21 will be the Historical Pageant and concluding the evening will be the 150th anniversary Celebration Banquet.
All local Granges are requested to supply a $25 door prize, to create a pennant for decorations at the hotel, and to enter a Grange display for competition.
Pomona Chaplain Nancy Holler was in charge of the chaplain’s program. Readings titled “It’s Jesus,” “The Sound of God,” “I’m Only One” and “My New Year’s Prayer” were presented by Morgan Tau.
Penn State University ag trustee election will be held May 4 and the caucus will be held on April 11 by phone. Delegates are Michael and Morgan Tau.
Due to a conflict with Pomona meetings, Hayfield will host the Sept. 9 Pomona meeting and Rundells will host the Dec. 2 Pomona meeting at the Station in Conneautville.
The annual Pomona Grange veterans’ recognition program will be held Oct. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Atlantic Odd Fellows Hall. All veterans’ names, addresses and wars or conflicts are to be submitted to Arvilla Allen, Pomona lecturer, by Sept. 1.
The annual Ag Awards program will be held Aug. 13 at New Beginnings Church. Letters to ag organizations and former recipients of the Ag Hall of Fame and Ag Industry Awards will be sent with responses due May 26 and the selection to be held June 6 at 7 p.m. at Hayfield Grange.
The June 3 meeting will be hosted by Hayfield Grange beginning at noon with a tureen and business meeting and program to follow.
