Crawford County Pomona Grange
Crawford County Pomona Grange 26 was hosted by Cochranton Grange at the West Mead Volunteer Fire Company on March 5.
Chester Tau showed the video of Dr. MeeCee Baker’s speech titled “The Grange Must Pivot” which was presented at the 150th Kick Off Anniversary Luncheon of the Pennsylvania State Grange held in September. She called the Grange the premier rural service organization in the state. Her suggested main points were to remember Grange is all about people; to pivot in our thinking and approaches; to provide a statewide membership program; to purge the State Policy Manual; and to partner with other groups and causes. We need to bring people together in this country more than anything else at this time. She concluded with “We’re so divided; we’re red, we’re blue, we’re this, we’re that — when really we’re just rural people that want to serve. That’s who you all are, and I know that’s what I want to do — I want to lift up rural Pennsylvania and rural America. The Grange did this since its founding 150 years ago and can still do it today, albeit it in different ways. The challenge to pivot now is yours!”
The “welcome” was given by Patty Lou Pardee, lecturer of Cochranton Grange.
The “response” was given by Michael Tau, Pomona master.
Family Activities: Jane’s pie order forms are not yet available as the price of the pies will not be determined until after Easter. There will be no cream pies or apple dumplings available but the list will include pumpkin rolls. The orders will be due May 23 to Arvilla Allen with delivery on June 4 at Atlantic, the location of the Pomona meeting.
A Pomona bake sale will be held on June 18 at Conneaut Lake. All Grange members are requested to furnish baked goods for this fundraiser.
The Pomona Family Activities judging will be held on Aug. 4 at Hayfield Grange at 7 p.m. The contests include all needlework and baked goods. Rules and classes are in the 2022-23 State Grange Guide to Contests and Programs mailed to secretaries in September 2021.
Morgan Tau, Youth-Young Adult chairman, announced April 30 a Junior/Youth meet-up will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Hookstown Grange, Beaver County, and Virginville Grange, Berks County. There is no charge for the event. Youth Camp will be held June 24-26. A National Grange Youth Challenge to pick up trash in their communities during Grange Month in April has been issued by the national youth director.
Legislative Chairman Sherman Allen reported that Gov. Tom Wolf's budget called for no tax hikes and more funding for education. Funding is proposed at the same level for Pennsylvania fairs and Farm Show, reduction in funding for Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board, and to increase funding for Penn State Ag Research and Extension. Budget hearings will be livestreamed. Allen stated that the Avian flu is in surrounding states, but has not yet been detected in Pennsylvania. The workshop held during the Farm Show regarding leasing of ag land for solar power is available to be viewed through the Pennsylvania State Grange website.
State Lecturer Jennifer Nauss has announced a leadership conference to be held at Big Knob Grange, Beaver County, on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is $15 per person and will include lunch and all materials. Members voted to cancel the Sept. 10 Pomona meeting to allow those wishing to attend the conference to do so. Anyone attending will be responsible for submitting their own registration by the deadline when the information becomes available.
Those elected as delegates for the April 19 caucus for the Penn State Ag Trustee election were Michael and Morgan Tau and Sherman Allen. The election of the trustees will be held on May 5 at the university.
The 2022 Ag Awards program will be held at New Beginnings Church on Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. The letters have been mailed to former recipients and sponsoring ag organizations. Nominations will be due May 27 to Susan Tau with the selection of the 2022 recipients on June 7 at 7 p.m. at Hayfield Grange.
The annual Veterans’ Recognition Program will be held on Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Atlantic Odd Fellows Hall. Names of veterans, addresses and war or conflict they participated in are due to Lecturer Arvilla Allen by Sept. 1.
The June 4 Pomona meeting will be held at Atlantic with a tureen lunch beginning at noon followed by the business meeting and program. The 2022 Pomona Public Service Award will be presented at that time.