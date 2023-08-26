Crawford County Pomona Grange
The September quarterly meeting of Crawford County Pomona Grange will be hosted by Hayfield Grange on Sept. 9. A tureen lunch will be held at noon followed at 1 p.m. with the program and business meeting. Those attending should take a dish to share; table service and beverages will be furnished.
The lecturer’s program is in charge of Pomona Lecturer Arvilla Allen and will be presented by Bruce Stainbrook on meeting former President Ronald Reagan.
