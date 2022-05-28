The June 4 quarterly meeting of Crawford County Pomona Grange will be hosted by Atlantic Grange on June 4 beginning with a tureen lunch at noon. Those attending should take a tureen; table service and beverages will be provided by the host Grange. The opening and program will begin at 1 p.m.
The annual Pomona Public Service Award will be presented and a full slate of Pomona officers for 2022-24 will be elected.
Nancy Holler, Pomona chaplain, will conduct a memorial program recognizing Grange members who have passed away since June 2021. Secretaries must submit those names to Holler immediately.
The pies ordered from Jane’s will be delivered to the hall and must be picked up following the meeting at approximately 3 p.m.
Members are reminded of the bake sale on June 18 at 9 a.m. beside Ralston’s Hardware, Conneaut Lake. All baked goods must be delivered to the site by 8:30.
