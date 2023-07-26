Crawford County Pomona Grange
The judging of all Family Activities contests will be held Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Hayfield Grange. Contests include quilt blocks, quilts, afghan, embroidery, cross stitch and plastic canvas, cotton thread, string art, jewelry and woodburning. Baking contests include carrot cake (whole cake with icing of choice), gingerbread cookies and chocolate fudge. Baking contests must be made-from-scratch recipes — no store mixes or store purchases — and must include the recipe. All contest entries must be labeled with name, Grange, class and division.
Each Grange is responsible for providing five hospital dolls for the Pomona project and should be turned in the night of judging.
